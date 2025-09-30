Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its roster to 26 players.

Goaltender Nikita Quapp, forwards Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas, Ivan Ryabkin, Gleb Trikozov and Felix Unger Sorum and defensemen Bryce Montgomery and Joel Nystrom will be assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

In addition, forwards Noel Gunler, Tyson Jost, Josiah Slavin and Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Gavin Bayreuther have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to Chicago, and Oliver Kylington and Kevin Labanc have been released from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders, and can be found below.