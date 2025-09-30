Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players

Eight players assigned to Chicago

9.29.25 FUS

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its roster to 26 players.

Goaltender Nikita Quapp, forwards Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas, Ivan Ryabkin, Gleb Trikozov and Felix Unger Sorum and defensemen Bryce Montgomery and Joel Nystrom will be assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

In addition, forwards Noel Gunler, Tyson Jost, Josiah Slavin and Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Gavin Bayreuther have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to Chicago, and Oliver Kylington and Kevin Labanc have been released from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders, and can be found below.

2025 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Roster - 9/30 Update
- 0.11 MB
Download 2025 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Roster - 9/30 Update

News Feed

Recap: Canes Fight To Force OT In Florida

Canes To Assign Five Players To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 29 at Florida

Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds

Canes Assign Miftakhov, Khazheyev To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 28 vs. Nashville

What's In A Number?

Recap: Canes Claw Back, But Come Up Short In Tampa

Preseason Preview: September 26 at Tampa Bay

One Week Into Canes Training Camp

Recap: Late Surge Lifts Cats Past Canes

Preseason Preview: September 24 vs. Florida

Recap: Canes Quieted By Bolts In Preseason Opener

Canes Announce First Citizens Bank As Home Helmet Branding Partner

Preseason Preview: September 22 vs. Tampa Bay

Stankoven Embracing Opportunity At Center

What Did The Canes Do This Summer?

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Eager To Build Off Biggest Year Yet