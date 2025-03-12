Q&A: Eric Robinson

We're a good portion of the way through your first regular season as a Hurricane. How do you feel it's gone so far?

"I think we obviously got off to a hot start the first 20 games or so. You have a lot of momentum and a lot of energy at the beginning of the year and it's a long season, so you'll go through lulls.

I think we've gotten back to our game a bit recently and we've had a lot of good in our games lately, but there's still been too much back and forth. The rest of the season is going to go quick here, so we just need to get back to more of those consistent efforts."

How do you feel about your game, personally, and the way that you've played?

"I'm happy with it. Obviously, I didn't have a great year last year, so this was an important year for me to get back on track and prove what kind of player I thought I could be."