Q&A: Eric Robinson

Getting to know more about the first-year Hurricane

1.8.25
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - On July 1 of last summer, new free-agent signee Eric Robinson was a bit of an unknown to Canes fans.

A big-bodied forward who can move, "Robby" was honest during training camp, saying that last year wasn't a great year for him and his focus was to stay at the NHL level this year. So far, so good.

Playing a versatile role for the team, the Princeton product has been up and down the lineup this season, playing and contributing on anybody's wing. We sat down with him to chat about his first season in Raleigh and tried to get to know him a bit better.

We're a good portion of the way through your first regular season as a Hurricane. How do you feel it's gone so far?

"I think we obviously got off to a hot start the first 20 games or so. You have a lot of momentum and a lot of energy at the beginning of the year and it's a long season, so you'll go through lulls.

I think we've gotten back to our game a bit recently and we've had a lot of good in our games lately, but there's still been too much back and forth. The rest of the season is going to go quick here, so we just need to get back to more of those consistent efforts."

How do you feel about your game, personally, and the way that you've played?

"I'm happy with it. Obviously, I didn't have a great year last year, so this was an important year for me to get back on track and prove what kind of player I thought I could be."

We've seen you up and down the lineup this season, almost in a Swiss Army knife-type role. Was that something you expected when you signed here?

"I didn't expect it, but I knew I was capable of it. I think something that's very important in today's game is adaptability. It's important for the coaches to see that whatever role they put you in, that you can adapt and play.

At the same time, I think it's just about playing my game, no matter where I'm at in the lineup. I want to bring forechecking, speed, and be hard to play against."

Now that you've had time to acclimate, what is different about playing for the Canes in comparison to some of the other organizations you've been with?

"I just think the culture here is really good. Culture is a word that's probably used maybe too often, but you can just tell from the leaders to the coaching staff down; it's all about the example that they set. They build and establish what goes on here, and I think it's a good one."

LAK@CAR: Robinson scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

When you were a kid, who were your favorite NHL players?

"Jeremy Roenick, and then when I got a little older, Claude Giroux. A couple of Flyers guys.

JR was a fun player to watch. He was always doing something to entertain the crowd. The way he would celebrate his goals was always fun to see."

You've got a unique jersey number. How did you land on #50?

"When I signed with Columbus out of college, that was the number they gave me and I've just never changed it.

It's probably not the best number, but I like that. Plus, I know wherever I go, it's usually going to be available."

What have you learned about Raleigh and what's something that you like about it?

"Everything is really close, which is nice. I really like the location where my wife and I live, I feel like I can get anywhere in 10 minutes.

Obviously, the weather is great too. Just to be able to go outside in a t-shirt most days, even in the winter, is great."

Do you have a favorite restaurant that you've found thus far?

"We went to Angus Barn around Christmas. That was really cool to see all of the lights and stuff."

If you weren't a pro hockey player, what would you be doing?

"I hate this question. I have no idea. Next question."

Do you have a favorite song at the moment?

"Anything by Noah Kahan. I really like him."

Do you consider yourself a morning person or a night owl?

"Probably more of a night owl. If we have a day off, I can definitely sleep in."

When you watch shows or movies, subtitles or no subtitles?

"Recently, subtitles. I think I must be getting older because I never use to use them, but lately I need them."

