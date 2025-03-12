Q&A: Eric Robinson

RALEIGH, N.C. - On July 1 of last summer, new free-agent signee Eric Robinson was a bit of an unknown to Canes fans.
A big-bodied forward who can move, "Robby" was honest during training camp, saying that last year wasn't a great year for him and his focus was to stay at the NHL level this year. So far, so good.
Playing a versatile role for the team, the Princeton product has been up and down the lineup this season, playing and contributing on anybody's wing. We sat down with him to chat about his first season in Raleigh and tried to get to know him a bit better.