Prospects Showcase: Canes Come Up Short Versus Preds

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A goal in the final minute of regulation pushed the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Following some physical play from both sides to start the contest, the Canes got the scoring started late in the first period with a power play goal from Dominik Badinka. The lone tally of the opening 20 minutes, it would be the first of two on the man advantage this afternoon for Carolina.

Adding their second late in the middle frame after Nashville had finally beaten Ruslan Khazheyev, for the second time in as many days, Bradly Nadeau found twine.

Taking a 2-1 advantage to the third, unfortunately, the up-and-comers ran out of gas there. The Predators struck twice in the final frame, earning the result.

Carolina moves to 0-1-1 at the tournament.