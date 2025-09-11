Need To Know: Canes at the 2025 Prospects Showcase

RALEIGH, N.C. - Hockey season is here. Are you ready?

The Carolina Hurricanes' up-and-coming talent is off to the Sunshine State for the annual Prospects Showcase, set to play three games in four days.

Going head-to-head with the rising talent from the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning, the trio of games will lead us up to the onset of the big club's training camp.

When are the games?

Friday, Sept. 12 vs. Florida Panthers - 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Nashville Predators - 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 3 p.m. ET

Can we watch these games?

Yes.

Links to watch all games will be posted to the front page of Hurricanes.com approximately 10-15 minutes before puck drop.

Who is playing?

To view the Canes' roster for the event, click here.

The roster for the event features 12 players drafted by the team, including 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau, 2023 second-round pick Felix Unger Sorum, 2024 top pick Dominik Badinka, and 2025 second-round selection Ivan Ryabkin.

Other Hurricanes draft picks on the roster include: Filip Ekberg (2025, seventh round), Aleksi Heimosalmi (2021, second round), Joel Nystrom (2021, seventh round), Gleb Trikozov (2022, second round), Justin Robidas (2021, fifth round), and Charles-Alexis Legault (2023, fifth round). Ruslan Khazheyev (2023, fifth round) and Nikita Quapp (2021, sixth round) will split duties in net.

Carolina’s roster also includes one player signed to an AHL contract, Blake Biondi, and four players signed to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts - David Gagnon, Deni Goure, Evan Vierling, and Raleigh-born forward Tyler Weiss.

Braden Doyle and Ethan Leyh are inked to ECHL contracts with the Canes' new affiliate in Greensboro, while defensemen Josh McGregor and Jonas Woo are on the roster as unsigned invitees.

Who are we keeping an eye on?

Bradly Nadeau turned heads last season when he led all AHL rookies by lighting the lamp 32 times. The fourth-most goals by a teenager in the 85-year history of the league, the question becomes, what's next for him?

Ivan Ryabkin arrives at the showcase with maybe the most fascinating situation. Just 18 years old, it's still up in the air where he'll play this fall. Chicago (AHL) and Charlottetown (QMJHL) are both options for this summer's second-round pick. These three games may provide some insight into what's best for him.

On the blue line, the Canes will have four right-handed draft picks. One of Aleksi Heimosalmi, Joel Nystrom, Charles-Alexis Legault, or Dominik Badinka will play on their off-side, as the quartet puts their talents on display and attempt to show their year-over-year growth.