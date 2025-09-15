Prospects Showcase: Canes Close Out Tournament With Loss To Lightning

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning scored five unanswered goals on Monday, paving their way to a 5-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The afternoon started on a high note for Carolina, as Ivan Ryabkin continued the team's power play success with his first tally of the event. Unfortunately, it was just about all Bolts after that.

Responding before the first period came to a close, Tampa Bay put three past goaltender Nikita Quapp in the second and another in the third, taking control through the finish line.

Carolina closed out the tournament with a record of 0-2-1.