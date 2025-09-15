Prospects Showcase: Canes Close Out Tournament With Loss To Lightning

Ryabkin scores team's lone goal

9.15.25 Recap
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning scored five unanswered goals on Monday, paving their way to a 5-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The afternoon started on a high note for Carolina, as Ivan Ryabkin continued the team's power play success with his first tally of the event. Unfortunately, it was just about all Bolts after that.

Responding before the first period came to a close, Tampa Bay put three past goaltender Nikita Quapp in the second and another in the third, taking control through the finish line.

Carolina closed out the tournament with a record of 0-2-1.

Additional Day 3 Thoughts...

  • 2025 seventh-round draft pick Filip Ekberg (precautionary) missed a second consecutive game for Carolina.
  • The Canes have their options open when it comes to 2025 second-round pick Ivan Ryabkin. On the surface, his offensive tools are certainly AHL-ready. Is the rest of his game, though? Carolina could send him to Charlottetown (QMJHL) if they feel he'd better benefit from another junior season.
  • For a tournament whose results matter none, perhaps the best thing that came out of today's game was the valuable time some top prospects played on the penalty kill. There were penalties left and right today, and as was the case all weekend, Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger Sorum, and others were tasked with an assignment that they did not receive often last season.

What's Next?

Main camp!

On-ice sessions for Canes camp begin on Thursday at Invisalign Arena. To view the full schedule, click here.

