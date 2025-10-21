Prospect Report: Cerrato, Poirier Start NCAA Season Hot

RALEIGH, N.C. - As has been the case in recent years, the future of the Carolina Hurricanes remains as bright as the present.

With up-and-coming talent kicking off their seasons around the globe, two of the organization's draft picks are lighting it up at the collegiate level.

2025 second-round selection Charlie Cerrato leads the NCAA in scoring through the first few weeks of play, posting 15 points in six games.

Highlighted by a five-point season-opener against a nationally ranked Arizona State program that earned him Big Ten First Star of the Week honors, the crafty center has been the star of a show on a roster also including the prospective 2026 number one overall selection, Gavin McKenna.

Well on his way to proving that his 2025 selection to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors was no fluke, last week Cerrato was also named to the United States Collegiate Select Team ahead of the 2025 Spengler Cup.

"He's strong on the face-offs, two-way game, smart defensively, and has a lot of skill. He plays exactly how we want to play," Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said in June after making the selection. "This is a guy that would fit right in our system."