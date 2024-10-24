Projected Lineup: October 24 at Calgary

CALGARY, Alta. - After switching up their forward lines late in Tuesday's comeback win over Edmonton, the Carolina Hurricanes may stick with their newfound formation tonight in Calgary.

Rod Brind'Amour went full blender mode at Rogers Place, successfully leading to two goals that tied the game before the team eventually won in overtime.

There were several different combinations used en route, but at morning skate Jack Roslovic returned to the right-wing spot alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, where he skated for much of training camp. Filling Roslovic's vacated spot with Martin Necas and Jesperi Kotkaniemi was Eric Robinson, who provided the key assist on Necas' tying tally on Tuesday.

The rotation between the pipes looks set to continue with Pyotr Kochetkov expected to return to the crease. The 25-year-old is 1-1-0 on the year and is seeking a bounce-back showing after conceding four goals on 19 shots during his last appearance in St. Louis last Saturday.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

Ty Smith

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns