Projected Lineup: October 23 at Colorado

DENVER - Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho will try to extend their point streaks to seven games tonight when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Leading the roster with nine and eight points respectively, it is the first time in Jarvis' career that he's begun a season with a six-game point streak. On Saturday, he became the first player in NHL history with four game-winners through his team’s first five games in a season.

Missing Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) again, Charles Alexis Legault will skate in his second NHL contest. Legault worked mostly with Mike Reilly against Vegas on Monday, but at today's morning skate, he was alongside fellow rookie Alexander Nikishin.

As for the special teams units, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is expected to be on the second power play unit tonight. He'll take over the spot previously occupied by Reilly.

Behind the cast of skaters, it remains to be seen who will start in goal. Frederik Andersen did not touch the ice to start the day at Ball Arena, but that doesn't mean he's ruled out. Potentially just a morning off for him, the staff could, however, elect to keep their rotation going and give Brandon Bussi another look.

Bussi is 2-0 in his first two NHL appearances, earning wins over San Jose and Los Angeles so far on the trip.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Chatfield

Nikishin - Legault

Starting Goaltender

TBD

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Will Not Play On Road Trip)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While")

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Jarvis with Miller

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Stankoven, and Svechnikov with Walker