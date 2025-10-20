Projected Lineup: October 20 at Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault will make his NHL debut on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 22-year-old is the next man up after Shayne Gostisbehere "tweaked something" in Saturday's win over Los Angeles. Rod Brind'Amour says the ailment "isn't serious," but it's enough to keep him out of the lineup tonight.

A defensive-minded smooth skater, Legault is in his second pro season after being selected by the organization in the 2023 draft. He skated in 63 games with Chicago (AHL) last season and got in one game with them to start this year before being recalled.

"He's matured so well," Brind'Amour said after morning skate. "Obviously, he has the physical attributes - he's big, strong, can skate - but this early in the season, it's an earned call-up based on the work he put in this summer and the training camp he had."

No stranger to the locker room, Legault played in five of Carolina's six exhibition games.

"I thought his game suited really well for being ready to play at this level," Brind'Amour continued. "Preseason, you have to be guarded a little bit, because of who you're playing against and your opponent, so it's more about the work he's put in and does that game translate when you get playing against real people. This is probably the toughest test that you could have as a debut, but it's a great one to remember."

The lone change to the undefeated lineup of skaters, the group is expected to turn back to Frederik Andersen between the pipes.

Andersen (3-0-0 | 2.27 GAA | .899 SV%) was spectacular on Thursday night in Anaheim, turning away 23 out of 24 to keep his perfect record intact.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Chatfield

Reilly - Legault

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Bussi]

-

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While")

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Jarvis with Miller

PP2: Hall, Stankoven, and Svechnikov with Reilly and Walker