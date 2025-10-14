Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Goaltender Brandon Bussi is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the San Jose Sharks.

Bussi, 27, will make his first start in the league after 111 games at the American Hockey League level. The 2023 AHL All-Star was claimed off waivers by the Canes on Oct. 5, and gets his opportunity with Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) sidelined.

In front of him, defenseman Mike Reilly is in line to play his first game with the team.

Signing as a free agent on July 1, the 32-year-old is thrust into the lineup as the group moves forward without Jaccob Slavin. The star defender is dealing with a lower-body injury and is not with the team as they begin their six-game road trip.

"He went for some more testing. I think we're just going to keep him out for a while," Rod Brind'Amour said following morning skate. "I don't think it's super serious, but he doesn't quite feel right. So, for right now, he's not on this trip."

With Reilly in the lineup, the defensive pairs that the team had used through the first two games of the season have since shuffled. Charles Alexis Legault was recalled from the Chicago Wolves on Monday night, giving the team a healthy extra body.

And lastly, Mark Jankowski appears set to make his season debut, taking over between Eric Robinson and Taylor Hall. As was the case at Monday's practice in Raleigh, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is likely to come out to make room.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Jankowski - Hall

Defense

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Reilly - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Bussi

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Out Until At Least Oct. 18)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Charles Alexis Legault

-

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker