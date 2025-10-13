Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Kochetkov placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 5

10.13.25 Legault

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 5.

Legault, 22, has appeared in one AHL game this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating. The Laval, Que., native completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.

