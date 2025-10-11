Projected Lineup: October 11 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - The lineup that earned the Carolina Hurricanes a season-opening victory will be back in action again tonight when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center.

Led by multi-goal performances from both K'Andre Miller and Seth Jarvis, the two will aim to help their team improve to 2-0 before hitting the road for two weeks.

Behind them, Frederik Andersen is expected to be back between the pipes for a second consecutive game. He stopped 19 out of 22 shots faced in Thursday's win over New Jersey.

The veteran will once again be backed up by newcomer Brandon Bussi as Pyotr Kochetkov heals a minor injury. Rod Brind'Amour revealed this morning that Kochetkov will be out for at least a week, but hopes he'll be able to travel on the upcoming six-game trip away from Raleigh.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Hall

Defense

Slavin - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Bussi]

-

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Out Until At Least Oct. 18)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Mike Reilly

-

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker