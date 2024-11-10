Projected Lineup: November 9 at Colorado

DENVER - The Carolina Hurricanes are winners of eight games in a row and are expected to keep the same recipe of skaters going on Saturday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Canes arrived in Denver this afternoon after their initial plans to fly to Colorado on Friday were thwarted by a snowstorm that has impacted the Centennial State. Because of the change in travel plans, the team did not hold a morning skate and Rod Brind’Amour did not name a starting goaltender when he met with the media pre-game.

When the team takes the ice for warmups, Pyotr Kochetkov will either make his sixth consecutive start, or Spencer Martin will make his first NHL start of the season.

In front of Carolina's crease, Martin Necas will try to move his career-best point streak to nine games. #88 entered Saturday's play seventh among all NHL skaters with 21 points in 12 games. It is the third-most points by a Canes/Whalers player to start a season, trailing only Eric Staal (25 in 2005-06) and John Anderson (22 in 1985-86).

Jack Roslovic will try to become the first Hurricane to reach double-digit goals, coming into tonight's contest with nine tallies and one assist.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

TBD

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns