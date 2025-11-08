Projected Lineup: November 8 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could get two players back from injury on Saturday when they host the Buffalo Sabres.

William Carrier and Eric Robinson, both of whom have been sidelined since Oct. 23, participated in morning skate and flanked Jesperi Kotkaniemi during line drills. To make room for the returns, Bradly Nadeau was assigned to Chicago (AHL) on Friday night, and Mark Jankowski operated as an extra to start the day.

On the blue line, Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) was not on the ice after Thursday's scary scene. Joel Nystrom is expected to take the spot alongside K'Andre Miller, while Charles Alexis Legault will draw back in next to Mike Reilly. Shayne Gostisbehere also skated with the group, but is not able to play just yet.

Behind the cast of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to make his second start of the season. The 26-year-old was perfect on Tuesday night against the Rangers, stopping all 25 shots faced for his 11th career shutout.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Hall - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Miller - Nystrom

Reilly - Legault

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Brandon Bussi

Mark Jankowski

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Miller

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker