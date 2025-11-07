Canes Assign Nadeau To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Bradly Nadeau to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nadeau, 20, has appeared in six games with Hurricanes this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 vs. the Islanders. He has posted four points (2g, 2a) with a plus-1 rating in three games for Chicago this season. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25, ranking first among AHL rookies in points (58), goals (32) and game-winning goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau (5’11”, 180 lbs.) has appeared in nine career NHL games, totaling two points (1g, 1a).