Canes Assign Nadeau To Chicago

Forward has four points in three games with Wolves this season

11.7.25 Nadeau

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Bradly Nadeau to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nadeau, 20, has appeared in six games with Hurricanes this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 vs. the Islanders. He has posted four points (2g, 2a) with a plus-1 rating in three games for Chicago this season. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25, ranking first among AHL rookies in points (58), goals (32) and game-winning goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau (5’11”, 180 lbs.) has appeared in nine career NHL games, totaling two points (1g, 1a).

News Feed

Jordan Staal Becomes Canes' All-Time Games Played Leader

Recap: Canes Outlast Wild In Seesaw Slugfest

Canes To Hold Annual Food Drive Week Of Nov. 8-15 To Support Families In The Triangle

Projected Lineup: November 6 vs. Minnesota

Canes Activate Miller From Injured Reserve

Preview: November 6 vs. Minnesota

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Rookie Blueliners Helping Canes Navigate Early Injuries

Recap: Kochetkov, Canes Shut Down Rangers In New York

Projected Lineup: November 4 at NY Rangers

Preview: November 4 at NY Rangers

Canes Recall Kochetkov, Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes 'Didn't Create Enough' In Loss To Bruins

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 1 at Boston

Canes Assign Kochetkov To Chicago

Nadeau Living His 'Dream' With First NHL Goal

Canes Activate Kochetkov From Injured Reserve