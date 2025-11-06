Projected Lineup: November 6 vs. Minnesota

RALEIGH, N.C. - Defenseman K'Andre Miller may return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup on Thursday when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild.

Missing the last six games due to a lower-body injury, the newcomer was activated from injured reserve this morning, paving the way for him to return to game action for the first time since Oct. 20.

At Wednesday's practice, Miller was back alongside Jalen Chatfield, whom he worked with through the first few games of the season when the team had a fully healthy blue line. Joel Nystrom, who skated beside Chatfield in Miller's absence, was alongside Mike Reilly. Domenick Fensore and Charles Alexis Legault formed the final pairing, but Fensore was reassigned to Chicago (AHL) last night.

Behind the team's cast of skaters, Rod Brind'Amour and Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder have three options in net. Pyotr Kochetkov was perfect on Tuesday's season debut against the Rangers, stopping all 25 shots faced. Brandon Bussi last played one week ago, winning against the New York Islanders, and Frederik Andersen stopped 20 out of 22 on Saturday afternoon in Boston.

Brind'Amour will speak to the media at 4:45 p.m., potentially providing updates on both a starting goaltender and Miller's status.

---

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Hall

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Jankowski - Kotkaniemi - Nadeau

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Chatfield - Miller

Reilly - Legault/Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

TBD

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

K'Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | Return "Around The Corner" as of Oct. 27)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

TBD

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Walker

PP2: Blake, Hall, Nadeau, and Stankoven with Nikishin