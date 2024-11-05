Projected Lineup: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of their last six games, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to keep their lineup the same as they go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
Martin Necas enters tonight's action as hot as anybody in the National Hockey League. With five multi-point games in his last six outings, he has produced 15 total points during the run. That ties him with Kyle Connor (WPG) for the most points league-wide since October 20.
Dmitry Orlov will look to follow up his two-goal outing from Sunday's win over Washington.
In net, Rod Brind'Amour confirmed this morning that the team will go with Pyotr Kochetkov once again. 5-1 this season, Kochetkov has won his last four appearances.
Brind'Amour did say that the team plans to use Spencer Martin in a game soon, but did not specify when.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds...
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -310
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Carrier - Drury - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Martin]
-
Injuries
Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)
Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)
Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)
Scratches
N/A
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns