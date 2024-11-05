Projected Lineup: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of their last six games, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to keep their lineup the same as they go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Martin Necas enters tonight's action as hot as anybody in the National Hockey League. With five multi-point games in his last six outings, he has produced 15 total points during the run. That ties him with Kyle Connor (WPG) for the most points league-wide since October 20.

Dmitry Orlov will look to follow up his two-goal outing from Sunday's win over Washington.

In net, Rod Brind'Amour confirmed this morning that the team will go with Pyotr Kochetkov once again. 5-1 this season, Kochetkov has won his last four appearances.

Brind'Amour did say that the team plans to use Spencer Martin in a game soon, but did not specify when.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -310

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns