Projected Lineup: November 30 at Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Spencer Martin start a second game in as many days on Saturday, as they conclude their back-to-back set against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Martin took the loss on Saturday in Raleigh, but given that the team remains without Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol), the 29-year-old netminder said post-game he would be ready to go again if called upon.

"It was an obvious [decision] for us. We're kind of light on the goalie situation... I don't have any issue playing a goalie for two in a row," Brind'Amour explained to reporters at today's pre-game media availability. "Guys are in such good shape now (the discussion of playing a goalie back-to-back) is probably overdone."

Brind'Amour shared yesterday that Kochetkov is "feeling good", but he'd prefer to see the young netminder in practice before throwing him right back into a game.

Expected to become the first Canes goalie in nearly two years to make two starts in two days, Martin will be backed up again by Yaniv Perets.

In front of him, the team will use the same cast of 18 skaters. Defenseman Ty Smith was this afternoon, leaving the team with no extra healthy bodies.

Martin Necas will play his 15th and final game of the calendar month and enters Saturday's play leading all NHL skaters with 22 points since Nov. 1.

-

-

Friday's Lineup vs. FLA...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Drury - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Martin

[Backup: Perets]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

N/A

(Ty Smith was reassigned to Chicago earlier this afternoon.)

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns