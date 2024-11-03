Projected Lineup: November 3 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - The stage is set for a duel with the division leaders as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Seeking a sixth straight win, the Canes are expected to roll out the same group that toppled the Boston Bruins 8-2 on Thursday. Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov led that effort with two goals apiece and are likely to headline the forward corps once again alongside Sebastian Aho, who has registered 27 points in 27 career games against Washington.

Behind them, Martin Necas will look to find the scoresheet for a sixth consecutive outing after recording four points against Boston to reach a team-leading 15 points (5G, 10A) on the year. Rookie Jackson Blake also comes into the contest on a bit of a heater, sporting a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) as he continues to establish himself in the NHL.

On the blue line, Sean Walker will look to continue contributing offensively after scoring his first goal as a Hurricane on Thursday. His partner, Shayne Gostisbehere, has hit the ground running with nine points in nine games, good for a share of third in team scoring with Aho.

Amidst Frederik Andersen's week-to-week absence, Pyotr Kochetkov has gotten the nod in back-to-back games and may see a third straight start tonight. Rod Brind'Amour suggested on Thursday that the Russian could get the majority of work while Andersen recovers, and particularly in a non-back-to-back scenario, it seems likely that he'll continue to ride the hot hand against the Caps.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns