Projected Lineup: November 27 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL's co-leader in scoring, Martin Necas, leads the Carolina Hurricanes into battle against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

With 35 points in 21 games this season, #88 will look to keep his momentum going after yet another multi-point performance and scoring the game-winning goal on Monday against Dallas. Necas is the first #Canes player to lead the NHL in scoring (outright or tied, minimum 20 games played) since Rod Brind’Amour was tied with Marian Hossa on Nov. 18, 2006.

In addition to Necas, the Canes will need Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, who combined for seven points in the team's most recent win.

Behind it all, the expectation is that Spencer Martin will try for a second consecutive victory. Brind'Amour shared pre-game that Pyotr Kochetkov is "feeling good" and was able to get on the ice today, but is still in concussion protocol.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -190

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Martin

[Backup: Perets]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns