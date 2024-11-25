Projected Lineup: November 25 vs. Dallas

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Seth Jarvis back in the lineup on Monday when they host the Dallas Stars at Lenovo Center.

Jarvis has missed the team's last seven games due to an upper-body injury suffered in Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 9. Before being sidelined, the 22-year-old had 11 points in 13 games to start the season.

Carolina's 2020 first-round pick worked next to Jack Drury and Martin Necas at morning skate, but Rod Brind'Amour cautioned that those may not be the two he skates with this evening. It is expected, however, that he will assume his usual spot on the team's first power play unit.

Behind Jarvis and the cast of skaters, Spencer Martin is likely to be in net.

Martin is forced into action after Pyotr Kochetkov was injured during Saturday's overtime in Columbus. Brind'Amour said that the young netminder is in concussion protocol and there is no timetable for his return.

It will be the fourth NHL start of the season for the 29-year-old, who is 1-2-1 thus far. Yaniv Perets, who was recalled on Sunday, will back up.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Jarvis - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Martin

[Backup: Perets]

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

N/A

[Tyson Jost was reassigned to Chicago (AHL) this morning.]

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns