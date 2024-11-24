Canes Activate Jarvis From Injured Reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Seth Jarvis from injured reserve. In addition, the team has recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and assigned defenseman Ty Smith to the Wolves.

Jarvis, 22, has missed Carolina’s last seven games with an upper-body injury. Prior to the injury, he earned 11 points (4g, 7a) in 13 games played. Jarvis ranked second among Hurricanes skaters in goals (33) and points (67) in 2023-24, establishing career highs in goals, assists (34), points, power-play goals (13), shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (9). The 5’10”, 184-pound forward led Carolina in power-play goals, was tied for the team lead in shorthanded goals, was second on the team in game-winning goals and was tied for second in assists.

Perets, 24, has posted a 1-2-0 record, 3.67 goals-against average, .825 save percentage in three AHL games with Chicago this season. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL, registering an 18-11-3 record, 2.99 GAA, .889 SV% and two shutouts in 34 games. The 6’1”, 181-pound goaltender made his NHL/Hurricanes debut in relief against Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024, stopping the only shot he faced over 12:46 in the third period.

Smith, 24, has not appeared in an NHL game this season, and has posted three assists and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Wolves. The Lloydminster, Alb, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 123 career NHL games with New Jersey and Pittsburgh, earning 47 points (8g, 39a) and totaling 48 penalty minutes.