Projected Lineup: November 21 at Winnipeg

Bussi starts in net; Chatfield on the cusp of returning

25-26_ProjectedLineup_112125_WPG_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

WINNIPEG, Man. - The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to have Jalen Chatfield back in their lineup on Friday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Sidelined since taking a hit to the head on Nov. 6, the defenseman has missed seven games after playing in each of the club's first 13. This morning, he was back alongside K'Andre Miller, occupying the same spot he was in before having to come out,

If Chatfield plays, it has not yet been determined who would come out of the lineup to make room.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will make his first start since Nov. 9. Collecting four wins in his first five NHL starts, the Canes have had to manage a three-goalie rotation as of late, but after five games, the rookie is set to take his turn once again.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin/Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Concussion | Day-To-Day)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

TBD

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker

News Feed

Canes Activate Chatfield From Injured Reserve

Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg

Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

Prospect Report: Cerrato's Still Hot, Unger Sorum's Stepping Forward

Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

Injury Report: Chatfield Nearing Return

Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

Projected Lineup: November 17 at Boston

Preview: November 17 at Boston

Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes Earn Point In OT Loss To Oilers

Canes Assign Nadeau To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Edmonton

Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

Preview: November 15 vs. Edmonton