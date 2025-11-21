Projected Lineup: November 21 at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Man. - The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to have Jalen Chatfield back in their lineup on Friday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Sidelined since taking a hit to the head on Nov. 6, the defenseman has missed seven games after playing in each of the club's first 13. This morning, he was back alongside K'Andre Miller, occupying the same spot he was in before having to come out,

If Chatfield plays, it has not yet been determined who would come out of the lineup to make room.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will make his first start since Nov. 9. Collecting four wins in his first five NHL starts, the Canes have had to manage a three-goalie rotation as of late, but after five games, the rookie is set to take his turn once again.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin/Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Concussion | Day-To-Day)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

TBD

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker