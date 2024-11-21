Projected Lineup: November 21 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - Spencer Martin will make his third NHL start of the season on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the New Jersey Devils.

The 29-year-old posted his first NHL shutout in his most recent outing, stopping all 24 shots faced against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

While the team will have the same 18 skaters in front of him tonight, what remains to be seen is how the forwards will line up. Last night in Philadelphia Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov were flip-flopped for the start of the third period, prior to the team's three-goal frame.

One of the two is expected to skate alongside Sebastian Aho and Jack Roslovic, while the other will work with William Carrier and Jordan Staal. Staal enters with seven points in his last seven games.

Jackson Blake scored his first NHL goal against the Devils last month.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Martinook/Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook/Svechnikov

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Martin

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker