Projected Lineup: November 21 at New Jersey

Carolina enters tonight's game having scored four or more goals in 12 of their last 13 games

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away (6)
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - Spencer Martin will make his third NHL start of the season on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the New Jersey Devils.

The 29-year-old posted his first NHL shutout in his most recent outing, stopping all 24 shots faced against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

While the team will have the same 18 skaters in front of him tonight, what remains to be seen is how the forwards will line up. Last night in Philadelphia Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov were flip-flopped for the start of the third period, prior to the team's three-goal frame.

One of the two is expected to skate alongside Sebastian Aho and Jack Roslovic, while the other will work with William Carrier and Jordan Staal. Staal enters with seven points in his last seven games.

Jackson Blake scored his first NHL goal against the Devils last month.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Martinook/Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook/Svechnikov

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Martin

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker

News Feed

Frederik Andersen To Undergo Knee Surgery

Preview: November 21 at New Jersey

Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 20 at Philadelphia

Canes To Host Hockey Talks Game

Preview: November 20 at Philadelphia

Necas' Spectacular Start Built By Confidence

NHL Announces Makeup Date For Postponed Game

Lenovo Center To Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Recap: Necas Nets 4 Points As Canes Beat Blues

Projected Lineup: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Hurricanes Assign Yaniv Perets To Chicago

Montgomery Reassigned To Bloomington (ECHL) From Chicago (AHL)

Preview: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Recap: Martin Records First NHL Shutout, Blanks Senators

Canes Place Seth Jarvis On Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Preview: November 16 vs. Ottawa