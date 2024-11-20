Projected Lineup: November 20 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Wednesday as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

After missing one game due to injury, the 25-year-old returned on Sunday, stopping 29 out of 30 in a win over St. Louis.

Kochetkov is 9-2 through 11 games this season and is 3-1 against Philadelphia in his young career.

In front of him, the team will stick with the same cast of skaters that's led them to back-to-back victories. Martin Necas will try to match the Canes' longest point streak (since relocation) as he tries to find the scoresheet for a 14th consecutive game.

Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) will not play and did not travel with the team, but Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that it is an option for the forward to meet the team on the trip.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body | No Set Timetable for Return)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker