Projected Lineup: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Canes to use the same 18 skaters that led to a victory over Ottawa on Saturday

Projected Lineup 11.17 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov is set to return to the crease tonight against St. Louis after missing Saturday's win over Ottawa with an undisclosed injury.

Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that the 25-year-old would start tonight's tilt against the Blues during his pregame media availability, saying that the team "always knew (the injury) wasn't gonna end up being anything major."

Kochetkov is 8-2-0 on the season and has started seven of the team's last nine games.

In front of him, Brind'Amour also confirmed that Carolina is set to roll out the same lineup that blanked the Senators on Saturday. Martin Necas will seek to stretch his career-best point streak to 13 straight games tonight, while Jordan Martinook looks to keep his own impressive run alive after scoring his sixth goal in as many games on Saturday.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body | No Set Timetable for Return)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body | Will Not Play This Weekend)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker

