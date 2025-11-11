Projected Lineup: November 11 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expecting to have Shayne Gostisbehere back in the lineup on Tuesday when they host the Washington Capitals.

The smooth-skating defenseman has played in just one game since Oct. 18, missing time with two different lower-body injuries. He was a full participant at this morning's skate, working alongside Alexander Nikishin and taking reps on the team's first power play unit.

Before initially getting banged up on the team's west coast road trip in October, Gostisbehere had a superb start to the season, starting with seven points in four games, then sitting tied with Cale Makar for the league lead among defensemen.

No. 4's opportunity to return to the lineup comes after the team lost Charles Alexis Legault to injury on Sunday in Toronto. Suffering a cut to his hand after falling on a skate blade, the team announced this morning that he'll be out of the lineup for three to four months.

Ahead of the rotating group of blueliners, Carolina's forward corps remains unchanged from their latest victory. Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov will again comprise one line as they look to extend their respective point streaks, while Nikolaj Ehlers will seek the same as he continues to blossom alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen will face the Caps for the 18th time in his career. Andersen won his last start, last Thursday against Minnesota, turning away 21.

---

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Gavin Bayreuther

Brandon Bussi

Mark Jankowski

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker