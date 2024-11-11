Projected Lineup: November 11 at Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes may have some changes to their lineup on Monday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Recalling Tyson Jost and Ty Smith from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday, Rod Brind'Amour said after morning skate that the moves were made because the team "has a couple of guys who are nicked up." The head coach didn't specify who but did say that Jost's services may be needed as soon as this evening.

The 26-year-old forward has produced one goal and two assists in eight games with the Wolves thus far this season.

Whether Jost plays tonight or not, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be behind the cast of skaters. After a game off on Saturday, Kochetkov will try to win a seventh consecutive start, hoping to improve on his already solid 7-1 record.

Jordan Martinook enters tonight's contest with goals in three consecutive games and Martin Necas will try to become just the 10th player in Canes history (since relocation) to reach a 10-game point streak.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Rod Brind'Amour said that Tyson Jost may play this evening, but did not specify where and who would come out of the lineup to make room for him if he does.

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns