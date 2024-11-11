Canes Recall Smith and Jost From Chicago

Carolina adds defenseman and forward to road trip roster

11.10.24 Release
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ty Smith and forward Tyson Jost from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith, 24, has two assists and a plus-1 rating in three games with the Wolves this season. The Lloydminster, Alb, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 123 career NHL games with New Jersey and Pittsburgh, earning 47 points (8g, 39a) and totaling 48 penalty minutes.

Jost, 26, has scored one goal and earned two assists (3 points) in eight AHL games with Chicago in 2024-25. The St. Albert, Alta., native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 43 NHL games with Buffalo in 2023-24, and added 14 points (4g, 10a) in 25 AHL games with Rochester. Drafted by Colorado in the first round, 10th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has registered 140 points (57g, 83a) in 456 career NHL games with Colorado, Minnesota and Buffalo.

