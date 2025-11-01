Projected Lineup: November 1 at Boston

BOSTON - Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will be a game-time decision on Saturday when the team takes on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The 23-year-old winger had to be helped off the ice during Thursday's third period against New York after taking a shot to the ankle area and post-game Rod Brind'Amour said that "it didn't look great." But after skating in street clothes at Friday's optional skate, Brind'Amour told reporters this morning that he's optimistic the star forward will be able to play. He'll take warmups and an official decision will be made after that.

If Jarvis isn't healthy enough to play, Domenick Fensore, the team's lone extra healthy body, would likely draw in and the Canes would go with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Behind the cast of skaters, it is expected that Frederik Andersen will take his turn in the team's goaltending rotation. Brandon Bussi improved to 3-1 on Thursday night against the Islanders and with Pyotr Kochetkov being assigned to Chicago (AHL) on a conditioning loan last night, all signs point to Andersen getting back between the pipes.

In 22 career games against the Bruins, Andersen is 16-5-1 with a .930 save percentage.

---

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Kotkaniemi - Jankowski - Nadeau

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Chatfield - Nystrom

Reilly - Legault

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

K'Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | Return "Around The Corner" as of Oct. 27)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Domenick Fensore

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Walker

PP2: Blake, Hall, Nadeau, and Stankoven with Nikishin