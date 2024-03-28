Projected Lineup: March 28 at Detroit

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Thursday when they face the Detroit Red Wings.
The veteran netminder has dynamite since returning to the crease earlier this month, going 6-0 with a 1.34 goals against average and a .951 save percentage.
He's allowed a total of just eight goals in those six games.
In front of the Canes' net, Martin Necas will play, but Jesper Fast will not.
Necas missed yesterday's practice because he wasn't feeling 100%, but Rod Brind'Amour confirmed pre-game that he will play.
Fast, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, will miss a fifth consecutive game.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis
Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas
Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen
Drury - Kotkaniemi - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Lemieux
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei