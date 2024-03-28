Projected Lineup: March 28 at Detroit

Andersen to start, Necas will play, Fast remains sidelined

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Thursday when they face the Detroit Red Wings.

The veteran netminder has dynamite since returning to the crease earlier this month, going 6-0 with a 1.34 goals against average and a .951 save percentage.

He's allowed a total of just eight goals in those six games.

In front of the Canes' net, Martin Necas will play, but Jesper Fast will not.

Necas missed yesterday's practice because he wasn't feeling 100%, but Rod Brind'Amour confirmed pre-game that he will play.

Fast, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, will miss a fifth consecutive game.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen

Drury - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

