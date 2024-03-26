Projected Lineup: March 26 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 24-year-old netminder will play as long as the team continues their rotation between him and Frederik Andersen, which began back on March 7.

Although Kochetkov had a tough night on Friday against the Capitals, allowing six and then the game-decider in the shootout, his numbers since mid-December remain spectacular.

15-6-3 with a .922 save percentage (SV%) dating back to the players-only meeting in Vancouver, Kochetkov's SV% is the best among all Eastern Conference goalies who have played a minimum of 20 games.

In front of him, the team is not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters.

The group got Jack Drury back on Sunday after missing over two weeks due to a lower-body injury.

No. 18 played just 9:39, working on the wing, an adjustment from his natural position of center.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Teravainen

Drury - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei