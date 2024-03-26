Projected Lineup: March 26 at Pittsburgh

Kochetkov expected to play in his team-leading 38th game of the season

24_ProjectedLine326_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 24-year-old netminder will play as long as the team continues their rotation between him and Frederik Andersen, which began back on March 7.

Although Kochetkov had a tough night on Friday against the Capitals, allowing six and then the game-decider in the shootout, his numbers since mid-December remain spectacular.

15-6-3 with a .922 save percentage (SV%) dating back to the players-only meeting in Vancouver, Kochetkov's SV% is the best among all Eastern Conference goalies who have played a minimum of 20 games.

In front of him, the team is not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters.

The group got Jack Drury back on Sunday after missing over two weeks due to a lower-body injury.

No. 18 played just 9:39, working on the wing, an adjustment from his natural position of center.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -190

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Teravainen

Drury - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Prospect Report: Playoff Time In North America

Pickleball Pro-Am To Feature Brind'Amour, Ward

Prospect Jackson Blake Named A Top Ten Finalist For The Hobey Baker Award

Martin Signed For The 2024-25 Season

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: March 26 at Pittsburgh

Prospect Report: Playoff Time In North America

North Carolina Pickleball Pro-Am to Feature Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour, Cam Ward and Justin Williams; UNC Basketball Legend Tyler Hansbrough; Tennis and Pickleball Stars Genie Bouchard and Jack Sock

Andersen Backstops Canes By Maple Leafs

Projected Lineup: March 24 vs. Toronto

Preview: March 24 vs. Toronto

Capitals Take Roller Coaster Result From Canes

Projected Lineup: March 22 at Washington

Preview: March 22 at Washington

Jarvis Gives Canes A Fifth Consecutive Win With Overtime Winner

Projected Lineup: March 21 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: March 21 vs. Philadelphia

Prospect Jackson Blake Named Top 10 Finalist For The Hobey Baker Award

Canes Close Out Perfect Road Trip With Defeat of Islanders

Projected Lineup: March 19 at New York

Preview: March 19 at New York

Orlov's Big Night Leads Canes To Victory In Ottawa

Projected Lineup: March 17 at Ottawa