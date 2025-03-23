Projected Lineup: March 23 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen will try to win a fifth consecutive start for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday as his team takes on the Anaheim Ducks.

The veteran backstop has been dynamite in March, going 4-1 and allowing two goals or fewer in all five appearances. He is also 78-26-16 with a .927 save percentage in 128 career games against the Pacific Division.

In front of him, the only thing we know for certain is that Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body injury) will miss a sixth consecutive game. Rod Brind'Amour revealed pre-game that he was hoping to have the winger back in the lineup this weekend, but he's unable to make today that day.

The head coach did share that Shayne Gostisbehere (illness), Seth Jarvis (undisclosed injury) and Jordan Staal (upper-body injury) will all take warmups and the team will see who can play from there.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis* - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Jankowski - Robinson

Jost - Jaaska - Stankoven

(Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal will take warmups and a final decision will be made after that.)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Morrow

(Shayne Gostisbehere will take warmups and a final decision will be made after that.)

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Illness | No Timetable As Of Mar. 22)

Jordan Staal (Upper-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Mar. 22)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury | "Maybe Available Next Week" on March 14)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Hall Jarvis, and Stankoven with TBD

PP2: Blake, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker