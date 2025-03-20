Projected Lineup: March 20 at San Jose

Orlov expected to return to the lineup as the Canes try to win an eighth consecutive game

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes may have a new look on the blue line on Thursday as they take on the San Jose Sharks.

With veteran Dmitry Orlov ready to return to the mix after missing five games due to an upper-body injury, some puzzle pieces have shifted around. At Wednesday's practice, Orlov was on a pair with Shayne Gostisbehere, a different look from what the team has rolled with for most of the season.

Leaving Sean Walker, Gostisbehere's usual partner, to work with Jalen Chatfield, the unit also has Scott Morrow available as well.

Up front, Andrei Svechnikov made the trip with the team but is "doubtful" to play tonight. Still recovering from an upper-body injury suffered on Mar. 9 against Winnipeg, Rod Brind'Amour has stated on several occasions lately that there's no need to rush a guy back into the lineup until he's 100%.

Lastly, between the pipes, Frederik Andersen will try to backstop the team to an eighth consecutive victory. "Zilla" has been rock solid lately, winning his last three appearances and allowing two goals or fewer in his last four outings.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Walker - Orlov/Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury | "Maybe Available Next Week" on March 14)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Hall Jarvis, and Stankoven with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker

