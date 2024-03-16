Projected Lineup: March 16 at Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Teuvo Teravainen on Saturday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The forward was a surprise absence from morning skate and after the team left the ice it was shared that he would not play this evening due to an upper-body injury.

Teravainen played 16:01 on Thursday and finished the win over Florida, but is now expected to be out of the lineup for at least a game or two. The injury is not expected to be serious or keep him out long-term, but the Canes are right back in action tomorrow in Ottawa before rounding out their road trip on Tuesday against the Islanders.

The trickle-down effect moves Jesper Fast up to the first line alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, while Brendan Lemieux takes the opening beside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen.

Behind the cast of skaters, the team will continue their rotation in net, going with Pyotr Kochetkov.

First off the ice this morning, the 24-year-old has posted a .932 save percentage since the All-Star break, fourth among all NHL goalies who have played at least 10 games.

It will be his fourth time facing the Leafs, 2-1 in his previous three games.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -135

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Guentzel - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Kuznetsov, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Guentzel, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Skjei