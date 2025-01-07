Projected Lineup: January 7 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward William Carrier for a second consecutive game on Tuesday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 30-year-old forward was a surprise scratch ahead of Sunday's win over Pittsburgh and it was then revealed that he was dealing with a lower-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour said post-game that he was hoping the injury wasn't serious, but as of this morning, no further update was available.

As for those who will play, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis both had three-point games in their most recent outing and will look to remain hot. They'll attempt to do so tonight in front of Pyotr Kochetkov (15-8-1 | 2.48 GAA | .901 SV%).

Kochetkov had the day off on Sunday and now returns to Amalie Arena where he had a 22-save shutout in his last game played there (Nov. 11, 2023).

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Jaaska - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Smith - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 7)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "At Least A Couple Of Weeks" As Of Dec. 30)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Smith

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns