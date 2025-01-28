Projected Lineup: January 28 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - Newcomers Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall are both expected to start the night in the Carolina Hurricanes' "top six" on Tuesday as they meet the New York Rangers.

Rantanen, who enters the day sixth among all NHL skaters in scoring, skated alongside fellow countrymen Sebastian Aho and rookie Jackson Blake this morning - as he did Saturday night against the Islanders. Hall, on the other hand, worked with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov, where he finished Saturday's contest.

The Canes do have a question mark at forward, though, as Jack Roslovic missed a second consecutive skate due to an illness. Rod Brind'Amour said that following the effort that #98 is a game-time decision. If he can't go, defenseman Riley Stillman would likely make his team debut and the team would roll just 11 forwards.

Whether it is Roslovic or Stillman in the lineup, the cast of skaters will be skating in front of Frederik Andersen (5-1-0 | 2.15 GAA | .912 SV%), who is set to take his turn in the goaltending rotation. Andersen has won his last five decisions, including two since returning to action last Monday following three months on the shelf due to knee surgery.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Rantanen - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jaaska - Roslovic*

If Roslovic can't play, Riley Stillman would likely draw in and the team would skate 11-7.

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Rantanen, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Walker/Roslovic with Burns