Projected Lineup: January 21 at Dallas

DALLAS - Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn between the pipes on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Dallas Stars.

After Frederik Andersen put together a sharp showing last night against the Blackhawks, the younger of the duo will look to pick up where he left off in Friday's win over Vegas. Kochetkov stopped 29 out of 31 en route to his 17th win of the season and will now face Dallas for the third time in his career.

Ahead of him, Seth Jarvis will try to continue his scorching scoring streak, entering with seven goals in his last eight games. Now with 16 on the season, he is tied with Martin Necas for second on the team, sitting just one back of Jack Roslovic.

Jarvis was joined in the goal-scoring department by linemate Jordan Staal last night, giving the Captain 10 points in his last eight contests.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Roslovic - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Jaaska

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 15)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns