Projected Lineup: January 21 at Dallas

Canes go for a third win in a row

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away (17)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

DALLAS - Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn between the pipes on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Dallas Stars.

After Frederik Andersen put together a sharp showing last night against the Blackhawks, the younger of the duo will look to pick up where he left off in Friday's win over Vegas. Kochetkov stopped 29 out of 31 en route to his 17th win of the season and will now face Dallas for the third time in his career.

Ahead of him, Seth Jarvis will try to continue his scorching scoring streak, entering with seven goals in his last eight games. Now with 16 on the season, he is tied with Martin Necas for second on the team, sitting just one back of Jack Roslovic.

Jarvis was joined in the goal-scoring department by linemate Jordan Staal last night, giving the Captain 10 points in his last eight contests.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +105

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Roslovic - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Jaaska

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 15)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

News Feed

Preview: January 21 at Dallas

Recap: Canes Rally On Milestone Night For Andersen, Staal

Projected Lineup: January 20 at Chicago

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Preview: January 20 at Chicago

Recap: Jarvis' Double Paces Canes' Win Over Vegas

Projected Lineup: January 17 vs. Vegas

Canes Activate Frederik Andersen From Injured Reserve

Preview: January 17 vs. Vegas

Recap: 'Ugly Hockey' Costs Canes In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: January 15 at Buffalo

Preview: January 15 at Buffalo

Eric Staal Leaves Lasting Legacy In North Carolina

Canes Place Andersen On Injured Reserve

Staal Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Recap: Canes Rally, Earn Point On Eric Staal's Enshrinement Day

Canes Activate Gostisbehere From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: January 12 vs. Anaheim