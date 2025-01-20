Projected Lineup: January 20 at Chicago

CHICAGO - Goaltender Frederik Andersen will return to the crease for the first time in almost three months on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The veteran netminder suffered a knee injury on Oct. 26 in Seattle and underwent surgery in November. Returning to practice with the team earlier this month, he's now good to go and will play his 500th NHL game this evening. A major milestone for a backstop, Andersen will become just the 84th in NHL history to reach the mark.

Prior to his injury, he had been dominant in four games to start the season, going 3-1 with a .941 save percentage.

In front of their crease, the Canes are expected to continue with some of their forward combinations that we saw during Friday's win over Vegas.

Notably, Seth Jarvis scored twice in his first game back with Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal. It was also the first time this season that we saw Jackson Blake start a game on a line with Sebastian Aho.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -310

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Roslovic - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Jaaska

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 15)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

(Ty Smith was assigned to Chicago this morning.)

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns