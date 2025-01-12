Projected Lineup: January 12 vs. Anaheim

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could be set to feature Shayne Gostisbehere on the blue line for the first time since Dec. 27 as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Rod Brind'Amour confirmed the likely return of his highest-scoring defenseman this afternoon following a seven-game absence. Despite his spell out of the lineup over the last two weeks, Gostisbehere ranks T-17th among all blueliners with 27 points in 35 games (0.78 P/GP) while serving as Carolina's primary power-play quarterback this season.

Behind him, Pyotr Kochetkov will return to the crease following a standout 30-save showing in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Kochetkov enters tonight's tilt with 25+ saves in four of his last five appearances, including consecutive contests with 30 or more stops.

Up front, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov will seek to stretch their point streaks to five games apiece, and the Canes are expected to roll out the same lines that downed Vancouver on Friday.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Jaaska - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

*Lineup subject to change

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 9)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22, Practicing)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns