Projected Lineup: January 10 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Dustin Tokarski between the pipes on Friday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Tokarski gets the nod after Pyotr Kochetkov earned the win over Toronto last night. It will be the veteran's fifth start with the team and he enters with wins in his last two outings.

In front of him, Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook will look to follow up their three-point performances against a Vancouver team that had the night off on Thursday.

Sebastian Aho enters the contest with 14 points in 14 career games against the Canucks, including the overtime winner when the two teams met in October.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Jaaska - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Smith - Walker

Goaltenders

Tokarski

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 9)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "At Least A Couple Of Weeks" As Of Dec. 30)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22, Practicing)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Walker