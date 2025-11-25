Seth Jarvis "Showcase Game" Set For Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. - Viewers of the Carolina Hurricanes' television broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 26, won't just be treated to a divisional rivalry game between the Canes and New York Rangers; they'll also get a heavy dose of Seth Jarvis throughout.

From the minute he arrives at Lenovo Center until the aftermath of the contest, FanDuel Sports Network South cameras will be capturing the night of a game for #24, while intertwining stories and featuring the rest of his life. You'll learn more about what he's like as a teammate, his career thus far, his inclusion in the Amazon Prime TV series FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, and what's worked for him as he paces the team in goal-scoring to start the season.

During the game, the 23-year-old will be wearing a microphone and featured in an isolated box on screen, almost certain to be cinematic gold.

Don't miss out on the full experience, beginning with Hurricanes Live at 6:30 p.m.