Canes Claim Noah Philp On Waivers From Oilers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has claimed center Noah Philp on waivers from the Edmonton Oilers. In addition, forward Bradly Nadeau has been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL)

Philp, 27, has totaled three points (2g, 1a) and won 56.9% of his faceoffs in 15 games with Oilers this season. The Canmore, Alb., native has appeared in 30 career NHL games with Edmonton, totaling five points (2, 3a). He has also spent parts of four seasons in the AHL with Stockton and Bakersfield scoring 38 goals and adding 34 assists (72 points) in 130 games. Prior to turning professional, Philp was at the University of Alberta for three years, totaling 38 points (20g, 18a) in 36 games. He also played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Kootenay and Seattle, registering 166 points (54g, 112a) in 259 games.