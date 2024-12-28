Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dustin Tokarski will make his third start as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday as the team completes their back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils.

The veteran backstop is 1-1 in two games with the team, earning a 27-save over Columbus on Dec. 15, but more recently suffering a loss on Monday in Nashville.

"He's been fine. He was good the first [game] and the second one I thought he was good too. He's done his job," Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game.

Tokarski has faced the Devils three times over the course of his NHL career, registering a .919 save percentage in those appearances.

Barring any late surprises, the team is expected to dress the same lineup of skaters in front of their crease. Defenseman Ty Smith was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, a frequent measure taken by the team to ensure they have an extra body on hand.

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -135

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Tokarski

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least A Few Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Ty Smith

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns