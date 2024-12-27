Projected Lineup: December 27 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes are likely to have Pyotr Kochetkov (14-6-0 | 2.43 GAA | .903 SV%) between the pipes on Friday as they go head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils.

Kochetkov will try for his 15th win of the season, looking to follow up a 22-save win over the Rangers just five days ago. In that effort, he also became the first NHL goaltender this season to record multiple points.

As for the cast of skaters in front of him, Sebastian Aho went into the holiday break hot, recording points in five consecutive games. Jack Roslovic, who is expected to be skating alongside Aho at five-on-five tonight, enters with points in back-to-back contests.

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +105

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns