Projected Lineup: December 22 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back in the win column on Sunday as they start a pre-holiday break back-to-back set at Madison Square Garden.

Carolina created just one goal of offense on Friday against the Washington Capitals and will face a tough test today when they take on Igor Shesterkin.

Rod Brind'Amour said the team is "looking for some more guys to come alive" pre-game, highlighting the fact that forward Andrei Svechnikov has just one five-on-five goal through 32 games. "He needs to have more than that, or that question (of his production) is going to keep coming up."

With no morning skate today due to the early start, it's hard to predict just how the Canes will line up this afternoon. Historically, Brind'Amour will shuffle his forward lines after a low-production loss, meaning that certainly could be an option.

The head coach also did not name a starting goaltender during his media availability and today's situation comes with a bit of intrigue. Will the team go back to Pyotr Kochetkov or will it be Dustin Tokarski's second Canes appearance?

Friday's Lineup at Washington...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Roslovic - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns