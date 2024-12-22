Projected Lineup: December 22 at NY Rangers

Brind'Amour "looking for some more guys to come alive"

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away (11)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back in the win column on Sunday as they start a pre-holiday break back-to-back set at Madison Square Garden.

Carolina created just one goal of offense on Friday against the Washington Capitals and will face a tough test today when they take on Igor Shesterkin.

Rod Brind'Amour said the team is "looking for some more guys to come alive" pre-game, highlighting the fact that forward Andrei Svechnikov has just one five-on-five goal through 32 games. "He needs to have more than that, or that question (of his production) is going to keep coming up."

With no morning skate today due to the early start, it's hard to predict just how the Canes will line up this afternoon. Historically, Brind'Amour will shuffle his forward lines after a low-production loss, meaning that certainly could be an option.

The head coach also did not name a starting goaltender during his media availability and today's situation comes with a bit of intrigue. Will the team go back to Pyotr Kochetkov or will it be Dustin Tokarski's second Canes appearance?

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Friday's Lineup at Washington...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Roslovic - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

-

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

News Feed

Preview: December 22 at NY Rangers

Canes Reminisce On World Juniors Experiences

Recap: Canes Come Up Short Against Caps

Projected Lineup: December 20 at Washington

Preview: December 20 at Washington

Recap: Kochetkov 'The Difference' In Shutout Win Over Isles

Canes Announce Eric Staal Weekend Events

Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

'Tick's A Pro': Dustin Tokarski Shines In Canes Debut

Rod Brind'Amour Awarded Membership To Order Of The Long Leaf Pine Society

Recap: Canes Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

Canes Assign Unger Sorum And Nadeau To World Junior Teams

Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 15 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes Shut Out By Senators

Bradly Nadeau Named To Canada's 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Roster

Projected Lineup: December 13 vs. Ottawa