Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. Boston

Andersen starts, Fast to return, Kotkaniemi to be the healthy extra

ProjectedLineup4424_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen in net on Thursday when they take on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.

Andersen has been dazzling since returning from a four-month absence, allowing a grand total of just eight goals in seven games played. Winning all seven, he's produced a .957 save percentage during that time, the best among all NHL netminders who have played the same amount of games or more since his first start back on March 7.

In front of Andersen, Jesper Fast, who has been out of the lineup since March 19, will draw back in.

The reliable winger was dealing with an upper-body injury but will finally play again after missing six games.

With the team fully healthy once again, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be the odd man out up front.  It will be the first missed game of the season for the 23-year-old center.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

N/A

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Round One Playoff Tickets On Sale Now

Blake Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes Clinch Sixth Consecutive Playoff Berth

Pickleball Pro-Am To Feature Brind'Amour, Ward, and Williams

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

News Feed

Preview: April 5 vs. Washington

'Sluggish Start' Stumbles Canes In Loss To Bruins

Blake Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Preview: April 4 vs. Boston

Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes, Kochetkov Shut Out Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 30 at Montreal

Preview: March 30 at Montreal

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Lock Up Playoff Spot By Blanking Detroit

Projected Lineup: March 28 at Detroit

Preview: March 28 vs. Detroit

Canes' Seven-Game Point Streak Snapped In Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: March 26 at Pittsburgh

Preview: March 26 at Pittsburgh

Prospect Report: Playoff Time In North America