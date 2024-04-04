Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen in net on Thursday when they take on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.
Andersen has been dazzling since returning from a four-month absence, allowing a grand total of just eight goals in seven games played. Winning all seven, he's produced a .957 save percentage during that time, the best among all NHL netminders who have played the same amount of games or more since his first start back on March 7.
In front of Andersen, Jesper Fast, who has been out of the lineup since March 19, will draw back in.
The reliable winger was dealing with an upper-body injury but will finally play again after missing six games.
With the team fully healthy once again, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be the odd man out up front. It will be the first missed game of the season for the 23-year-old center.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis
Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas
Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen
Noesen - Drury - Fast
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]
Injuries
N/A
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei