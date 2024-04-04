Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen in net on Thursday when they take on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.

Andersen has been dazzling since returning from a four-month absence, allowing a grand total of just eight goals in seven games played. Winning all seven, he's produced a .957 save percentage during that time, the best among all NHL netminders who have played the same amount of games or more since his first start back on March 7.

In front of Andersen, Jesper Fast, who has been out of the lineup since March 19, will draw back in.

The reliable winger was dealing with an upper-body injury but will finally play again after missing six games.

With the team fully healthy once again, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be the odd man out up front. It will be the first missed game of the season for the 23-year-old center.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

N/A

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei