Projected Lineup: April 16 at Montreal

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes will rest several key players on Wednesday when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, and Jordan Staal did not take part in morning skate at Bell Centre to start the day, likely signaling that they'll be taking in tonight's game, instead of playing in it.

With those seven out, Skyler Brind'Amour and Domenick Fensore are in line to make their NHL debuts, and 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau is set to play in his second NHL game.

Nadeau leads the Wolves and all AHL rookies with 30 goals this season and is just the third teenage AHLer to record 30 goals in the last 50 seasons. His NHL debut came exactly one year ago today, in Columbus.

Brind'Amour ranks third on the Wolves with his 16 goals. He will become just the fourth player born in Raleigh to play in the NHL.

The 23-year-old Fensore draws in on the blue line in just his second season as a pro. Drafted by the Canes in the third round of the 2019 draft, the smooth skater ranks second among Chicago (AHL) defenders with 32 points, trailing only Scott Morrow.

In net, the goaltending rotation is set to continue, with Pyotr Kochetkov making what will be his final start of the regular season tonight. The 25-year-old has faced Montreal just once in his career, pitching a shutout against them.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Hall

Robinson - Jankowski - Roslovic

Carrier - Brind'Amour - Stankoven

Jost - Nadeau

Defense

Orlov - Burns

Gostisbehere - Walker

Stillman - Morrow

Fensore

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Sebastian Aho (Rest)

Jackson Blake (Rest)

Jalen Chatfield (Rest)

Seth Jarvis (Rest)

Jordan Martinook (Rest)

Jaccob Slavin (Rest)

Jordan Staal (Rest)

