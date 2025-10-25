Preview: October 25 at Dallas

DALLAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to overcome a rash of injuries as they close out the State Fair road trip against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

---

When: Saturday, Oct. 25

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 6-1-0 (12 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 SO Win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 24

---

Stars Record: 3-3-1 (7 Points, T-6th - Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 3-2 OT Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Oct. 24