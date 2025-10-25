Preview: October 25 at Dallas

Canes aiming to end road trip on a high note

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
DALLAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to overcome a rash of injuries as they close out the State Fair road trip against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

When: Saturday, Oct. 25

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 6-1-0 (12 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 SO Win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 24

Stars Record: 3-3-1 (7 Points, T-6th - Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 3-2 OT Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Oct. 24

Last Time Out...

  • Carolina and Colorado turned back the clock on the ice and on the scoreboard, with the "Whalers" topping the "Nordiques" in a high-scoring 5-4 shootout battle.
  • Frederik Andersen was immense for Carolina, stopping 44 shots - his most as a Hurricane - through 65 minutes of play, plus all three Colorado shootout attempts.
  • Seth Jarvis led the way offensively, scoring in regulation and nabbing the only goal in the shootout. Eric Robinson, Sebastian Aho and Logan Stankoven joined him in the goal column.

Next Men Up...

  • The downside to Carolina's rousing win in Colorado was the injury news that came out of that contest. After K'Andre Miller took warmups but was unable to play, the Canes also lost forwards William Carrier and Eric Robinson during the game.
  • Carolina is now without six lineup regulars, with Jaccob Slavin, Pyotr Kochetkov and Shayne Gostisbehere already on the shelf as well.
  • With those mainstays sidelined, opportunity is there for Carolina's rookies to take the reins. Alexander Nikishin, Charles Alexis Legault, Joel Nystrom and now Bradly Nadeau are in line for more minutes as the Canes seek to keep their 6-1-0 start rolling.

Jarvy's Jumpin'...

  • Few players have enjoyed a hotter start to the season than Seth Jarvis. The Canes' budding star leads the team with 11 points during the 2025-26 campaign, having found the scoresheet in all seven games thus far.
  • His latest display, scoring once in regulation and netting the shootout winner, lifted him to a league-high-tying seven goals in seven games to start the season.
  • Jarvis' linemate, Sebastian Aho, has also kicked off the new season on a seven-game heater, making that duo the third in franchise history to each record a point in the team's first seven games of a season.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen getting the last two starts, including a substantial workload in Colorado, it seems likely that the Canes turn to rookie Brandon Bussi to wrap up the road trip.
  • Should the Canes elect to go with Bussi, it would be his third NHL start. The 27-year-old backstopped wins over the Sharks and Kings to start the road trip, and is sporting a .911 SV% and a 1.97 GAA.
  • Meanwhile, if Andersen gets the nod, he would be starting a third straight game for the first time this season. The 36-year-old is 4-1-0 on the season, with a stout .915 SV% and 2.56 GAA.

On The Other Side...

  • The Stars have stumbled since opening the season with three straight wins, going 0-3-1 in their last four outings.
  • Still adjusting to life under new Head Coach Glen Gulutzan, Dallas has struggled to score at 5-on-5 with just 12 goals, tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Dallas has been hamstrung by their penalty kill as well, with just a 65.2% kill rate (30th in NHL). Its power play, however, has been one of the league's best in the early going, operating at a 31.8% clip - good for third in the NHL.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson (upper-body) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said postgame that he expects Robinson to be "out for an extended period."
  • Forward William Carrier (lower-body injury) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Alongside Robinson, Rod Brind'Amour said postgame that he expects Carrier to be "out for an extended period."
  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller (lower-body injury) took warmups before the game on Oct. 23, but was unable to play in the game. Rod Brind'Amour did not have a definitive update after the game in Colorado.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) "tweaked something" in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 18. On Oct. 20, Rod Brind'Amour said that the defenseman had returned to Raleigh, and he was placed on IR on Oct. 24.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) was ruled out for "at least a week" by Rod Brind'Amour on Oct. 11. He was placed on IR on Oct. 13 and is not with the team on their current road trip.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white road uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to return to Raleigh immediately following tonight's game. They're scheduled to practice on Monday before returning to game action at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

