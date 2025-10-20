Preview: October 20 at Vegas

Canes visit Vegas looking to stretch win streak to six

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will put their five-game winning streak on the line in Sin City on Monday, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

When: Monday, Oct. 20

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 5-0-0 (10 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 18

Golden Knights Record: 4-0-2 (10 Points, 1st - Pacific Division)

Golden Knights Last Game: 6-1 Win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Oct. 18

Last Time Out...

  • Seth Jarvis made NHL history in a 4-3 OT win over Los Angeles on Saturday, becoming the first player ever with four game-winners in his team's first five games of a season as he bagged the dagger in the extra frame.
  • Jordan Staal scored his 300th and 301st career goals to get the party started, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi got on the board with his first of the year as well.
  • Brandon Bussi turned aside 25 of 28 shots to move to 2-0-0 in his young career after making his NHL debut in San Jose last week.

Banged Up Blue Line...

  • Already without Jaccob Slavin due to a lower-body injury, Shayne Gostisbehere's status for tonight is in question after "tweaking something" on his lower-body Saturday in LA.
  • Gostisbehere arrived at the contest co-leading the league in scoring by a defenseman with his seven points, but did not play in the game's final 47:14.
  • If the power play's quarterback can't dress, Charles Alexis Legault may be in line for his NHL debut. A fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2023 draft, the big, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. brings a defensive-minded game and displayed stellar year-over-year growth during this year's Prospects Showcase and Preseason.
  • In terms of the man advantage, K'Andre Miller took Gostisbehere's spot on PP1 following the injury. If Rod Brind'Amour and staff want a defenseman to take Miller's spot on PP2, Alexander Nikishin may be next up. If they elect to go with a forward, Jesperi Kotkaniemi could be an option.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi have rotated starts through the road trip thus far, and with Bussi getting the nod in LA on Saturday, it seems likely that Andersen takes his turn in Vegas this evening.
  • Andersen was stellar on Thursday in Anaheim, making 24 saves on 25 shots. The veteran is 3-0-0 to start the season, with a 2.55 GAA and .899 SV%.
  • Should the Canes elect to go with Bussi in back-to-back games, it would mark his first set of consecutive starts in the NHL. The 27-year-old backstopped wins over the Sharks and Kings in the past week, and is sporting a 1.97 GAA and .911 SV%.

On The Other Side...

  • The Golden Knights have earned at least one point in all six games they've played this season (4-0-2), setting up a big bout tonight between two of the league's top clubs.
  • Scoring an NHL-best 26 goals in those six games, forward Jack Eichel leads all skaters with his 15 points. Teammate Mark Stone sits just behind him with 13.
  • Aided by an astute power play (9-for-24, 37.5%), Vegas arrives at the matchup winners of their last three games, including two of those against the Calgary Flames.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) was ruled out for "at least a week" by Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday, Oct. 11. He is not with the team on their current road trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Tuesday, Oct. 14.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) "tweaked something" in the team's game versus Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 18. There was no update available on Sunday.

What Are We Wearing?

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to travel to Colorado on Tuesday and will practice on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Avalanche.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Oct. 23 | 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

