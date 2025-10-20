Preview: October 20 at Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will put their five-game winning streak on the line in Sin City on Monday, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

When: Monday, Oct. 20

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 5-0-0 (10 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 18

Golden Knights Record: 4-0-2 (10 Points, 1st - Pacific Division)

Golden Knights Last Game: 6-1 Win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Oct. 18